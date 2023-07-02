Happy holiday week, trust you are out and about celebrating our 247th birthday.
I have fond memories of the 4th of July, many of which, especially in my early years, were spent in the far-western Illinois community that was the home of my beloved grandparents.
My grandfather was the publisher of the local paper, (I guess the acorn did not fall too far from that tree), and had served for 27 years on the city council, from 1927-1951.
My grandmother was a traditional homemaker and housewife, and active in social/civic areas.
They lived in a classic Victorian style home, and most importantly, for my sister and me, was being able to enjoy their membership at the local country club, located half-way between two small towns, hence its name - Midland.
It was there that my grandfather learned the game of golf, taught Mother - and then me, and a lifetime of memories were launched, in and around the course.
Two of our sons are now avid golfers.
Special note: My grandparents helped to launch the club in 1930, and my grandfather was golfer of the year in 1966.
Rich in history of those early days of the sport, an extra bonus for certain.
It was there, as children, where we would lay under the stars on the fairway of the 5th hole, if memory serves, and watch the annual firework displays.
We were young together, once.
In the spirit of this 4th of July holiday season, our son and his wife recently visited, and one of the places that they wanted to experience was the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum on the campus of SMU, Southern Methodist University.
Both are SMU graduates, as is Mrs. Laura Bush, the president’s wife.
We enjoyed the campus’ urban/collegiate setting, rich in memorabilia and in history, especially concerning 9/11 and its aftermath that the new president had to burden so soon after assuming the office.
We especially enjoyed the duplicate of President Bush’s Oval Office, which includes an exact replica of the Resolute Desk.
Our son was a double major, in history and political science, and he really seemed to enjoy his time there. Ties with presidential history in the family are fun to reflect upon, one of those even has a ‘dramatic’ tie-in.
I had the distinction of playing John Adams in the musical 1776 during graduate school.
One day, during the summer school session, I was eating in the school’s dining hall and a lady approached me to inquire if I was, in fact, the actor that played the Mr. Adams.
When I confirmed that it was me, she said that she had a gift. A few days later, she brought me a beautiful poster from the John Adams Museum in Quincy, Massachusetts.
She was so moved by the production; this was her way of saying thank you.
You never know when your performance will move an audience, and that is why you continue to work so hard as an actor, trusting that it will.
PS: Just had to share, and while on the presidential theme: Family history is ‘resolute’ in that my grandmother, as an infant, was kissed by President McKinley.
Enjoy the fireworks, all ‘247’ of them to be exact.
