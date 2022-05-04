Summer camp in search of scouts

Scouts from three different districts, including those in and around Garvin County, are invited to a camp that in a way kicks off the summer for some.
A Cub Scout Day Camp will come early in June and continue throughout the month as those interested are encouraged to register early, while others are invited to simply sign up and experience scouting.
Cub scouts grades one through five are wanted for what's called a “wild, wild west day camp” at Camp Simpson with the first set for June 6-9 in the Chickasaw District.
The Washita District that includes Garvin and Murray counties has a camp scheduled for June 27-30.
The camp is June 27-July 1 for the Harry Miller District.
More information can be found online or contact Ashley Knight with the Boy Scouts of America at 405-207-1184 or at ash405.ak@gmail.com.
There are also plans for a Webelos resident camp for fourth and fifth grade youngsters.
Also at Camp Simpson, the four-day camp gets started at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 and continues until 5 p.m. Friday, June 17.
This campout will not have parents, but there will be adult leadership and volunteers there to assist campers.
Rank will not be earned at this campout. However, participants can work an activities associated with their ranks.
The cost for this camp is $100 before May 6. That total then goes to $130.
