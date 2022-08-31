Summer conclusions, and thanks Mr. Williams

By Tim Smith
When I write, most often the music of John Williams is playing, quietly, in the background.
His works stimulate the creative, the pulse of word selection, and I am always grateful for his ‘long-distance’ support – accompanying each successive work sent to my editor.
The calendar lets me know that we still have, officially, another month of hot weather, and as school has officially begun, those temperatures continue to dominate our thoughts.
[Note: Sent this in to Barry, my editor, early, and just as heavy rains were ceasing.]
Looking back: Having grown up in Illinois, once we arrived near the Labor Day period, my thoughts turned to all things cold – or were quickly dominated by having to prepare for whatever cold weather might have in store.
There is simply nothing more magical than awaking to that first cold snap, with just a hint of frost appearing on newly fallen leaves that you engage on the way to school wearing your newest, (and had to be stylish), wardrobe.
Anticipation was the operative word that guided our days.
Such has been the case for me over the past few weeks, for with the changing season, i.e., rain, comes thoughts of gentler days ahead, complete with holidays, special events and family gatherings. It is just in the DNA.
Last week I commented on the importance of having goals established at the start of a school year, especially, but certainly not limited to, the performing arts.
“Opening night” is never to be taken lightly, for that is what keeps all artists motivated, knowing that on that special day, at that significant time, they will make a statement about their craft that will resonate for years to come.
With music as the background: It was almost exactly 56 years ago when the vocal music/musical theater teacher at my high school announced that he would be producing, and for the first time, a full-scale Broadway musical and that the casting for all roles would be forthcoming for upcoming spring performances.
I had never really been driven by long-range planning, and yet, and as things played out, this production came at a time when I was seriously contemplating attending college.
Background: My (currently 99-year-old) Mom had earned her degree in theater from a well-known college program in Ohio, and she was the one that really promoted and encouraged my interest in stage work. Never pushing, she simply let my involvement mature on its own. Even when this opportunity presented itself, she kept a low profile. I don’t recall doing a great deal of preparatory work prior to the auditions, in retrospect, I was simply energized by the future it might hold.
I had done some prior stage work, and quickly realized that I made a deep connection with an audience, I was a different person when engaging from a stage, and now, I wanted to see if I could take “it” to the next level.
As the fall season unfolded, and the audition date drew closer, I was ready, somehow, to take it on – and the rest is history.
To this day, that complex and intricately woven experience, (it was an entirely new world), realized after months of preparation, when coupled with a renewed commitment to my other studies, was what propelled this (once) average student into college.
New seasons arrive in many forms, and over the intervening decades, the fall-winter period always has a musical score accompanying its days.
Back to you, Maestro.
Next week: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts: “. . . Is a 2022 reunion-special-film of the Harry Potter film series that was released on HBO Max on New Year’s Day. It marks the 20th anniversary of the release on the series’ first installment, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001).”
Speaking as a performing artist/director: If you have family members who are interested in theater and film, this is a must viewing opportunity.
Celebrating the creative application of personal gifts, in our towns.
For ETP: 1931 - (1965) - 2022: JP’s creative partner as well, one note at a time.
For Otis: 1926 – (1968) – 2021: A Broadway Baby.
For EFA: My Grandfather: [1949-1974]: Who brought his local paper to new prominence, in and around his rural Illinois community.
t. a. [words]mith
Where ARTS Thou? is published every Wednesday in the newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
