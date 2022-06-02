Summer food keeps on going

For too many Oklahoma children, the end of school means months of wondering whether they will have enough food to eat.
Thanks to the Regional Food Bank's Summer Feeding Program any child, 18 and under, can receive free, nutritious meals and snacks all summer long across central and western Oklahoma.
"The Summer Feeding Program gives children the nutrition they need to be themselves during the summer months when they should be having fun and not worrying about where their next meal will come from," said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.
The Summer Feeding Program is partially funded through federal dollars managed by the USDA and distributed through the Oklahoma State Department of Education. These programs have federal requirements that must be met to receive funding.'
When the pandemic began in 2020, the USDA implemented waivers that allowed the Regional Food Bank's Summer Feeding sites to offer alternative models of feeding children, such as grab-and-go meals and didn't require the meals to be consumed on-site. Those waivers expire in late May, at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
All meals must be consumed onsite during the summer of 2022.
In Garvin County, the following sites will offer meals: Donald W. Reynolds Recreation Center, Nora Sparks Warren Library in Pauls Valley and Pleasant View Summer Meal Program, 202 Larry Lane in Pauls Valley
All meals and snacks for the Summer Feeding Program are prepared and packaged by volunteers in Hope's Kitchen, the Regional Food Bank's production kitchen.
