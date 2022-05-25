Summer fun is at the top

A fun and free summer program is making a return soon to the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV
It's called the Xtreme Summer Fun program as those invited to participate are children who have completed one year of school up to age 18.
A variety of activities and games will be offered most weekday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in June and July for kids up to grade six.
Participants will receive a free lunch as the program is scheduled to get started June 6 and continue through July 29 at the recreation center in Wacker Park.
The weekly themes of the program include:
• June 6-10 – Wacky Week.
• June 13-17 – Xtreme Health Week.
• June 20-24 – Agriculture Week.
• June 27-July 1 – Sports and Fitness Week.
• July 5-8 – Red, White and Blue Week.
• July 11-15 – Hero Week.
• July 18-22 – Splash Week.
• July 25-29 – Best of Week as kids will decide the activities.
Parents will need to register their children in the program as forms are available at the recreation center.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled over the next few weeks at places all over Garvin County.
• Thursday, May 26 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – First United Methodist Church in Lindsay, southeast room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Friday, May 27 (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) – Pauls Valley Boots and Badges drive (firefighters vs. police) at the PV fire station, 201 S. Walnut. Call Mark Norman at 405-238-5171.
• Tuesday, May 31 (2:30 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, 708 N. Robberson, Tommie L. Johnson Fellowship Hall. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
• Saturday, June 11 (10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Thursday, June 16 (2 to 5:30 p.m.) – Southeast room of United Methodist Church in Lindsay. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
