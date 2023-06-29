Summer is a great time to hone natural resources skills

By Melissa Koesler
Garvin County Extension Director
We’re halfway through summer vacation and it’s likely many parents have heard “I’m bored” more than once from their children.
There are many things youth can be doing this summer that relate to 4-H projects in the natural resources project area, said Kevin Allen, Oklahoma State University Extension youth wildlife specialist and professor in the Department of Natural Resource Ecology and Management.
“These are activities that will get kids up and active and will help them develop life skills,” Allen said.
“While many of them are geared toward outdoor activities, there are some that can be enjoyed from the comfort and air conditioning of your home. Whether you’re into entomology, camping, fishing, birding, hiking, wildlife, environmental sciences or other things related to natural resources, there are 4-H projects for your interests.”
Do you like fishing? Check out the Wildlife and Fisheries section on the Environmental Science Curriculum page on the 4-H Youth Development website. Even if there isn’t a lake, pond or river nearby, 4-H’ers can still work on fishing skills such as casting or knot tying.
Oklahoma has received quite a bit of rain this year, especially compared to last year. Club members can make a rain gauge and compare the amount of rain collected to what the weatherperson says on the local news.
Allen said another fun activity is mapping the land. This could be as simple as mapping your backyard, or perhaps mapping the neighborhood or even several acres. Youth can map anything, including the types of trees in the area, streams or rivers, birds they find or wildlife habitat.
“Working on a mapping project is a good time to learn how to read a compass. This is an important skill to know because technology isn’t always available in some areas,” he said.
“If you’re on a camping trip in a remote area, the GPS on your phone may not work.”
Take a close look at the leaves from the various trees in the area and observe their similarities and differences. Make a leaf press to preserve the leaves for a 4-H project that can be entered into the county fair. Club members can learn about the various characteristic of trees to help them with their tree identification skills.
Are there a lot of birds in the neighborhood? Learn how to use binoculars to help with bird identification. Add a birdhouse and different types of bird feeders to attract more feathered friends to the area. Look at the different beaks on birds to help determine what they eat.
Who doesn’t like a creepy, crawly insect? Capturing insects for an insect board is a great entomology project and could also be a fair entry.
“Summertime is a great time for camping but check your equipment to make sure it’s in good condition before heading off into the great outdoors,” Allen said. “You don’t want to set up camp and get ready to cook supper only to discover your camp stove doesn’t work.”
Geocaching, learning about geology, looking for animal tracks, planting wildflowers or growing a garden can be a lot of fun. Take a day trip to one of Oklahoma’s state parks or take advantage of parks and other natural areas in your hometown.
“Summer is going by quickly, so get outside and enjoy some of these natural resource projects. It’s a great chance to learn something new and get a head start on that fair project,” he said.
