Pauls Valley's public library is already into its summer reading program full of activities for youngsters.
The theme is “All Together Now” as throughout the months of June and July the Nora Sparks Warren Library will host a Monday Fun Day with games and activities for all ages.
Times are 2 to 4 p.m. each Monday as take-home kits will be given to kids.
The library is currently raising money to help with the costs to rent a couple of bounce houses and inflatable water slides for one of the gatherings in late July.
Donations can be brought to the library or call and arrange to have them picked up by library staff.
Summer reading actually kicked off on May 30 as bingo sheets for the reading will be available June 1.
Then there's a movie featured from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday afternoons. Movies coming this month include Lorax, Jumanji, Alice in Wonderland, The Incredibles and Harry Potter.
Continuing into the summer is Story Time offered to young children at 10 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the library.
•••
The Xtreme Summer Fun program at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley is now underway,
The free summer program, which features snacks and lunch, is for children who have completed one year of school up to age 18.
Activities and games will be provided to youth up to grade six.
The program is 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays through July 28.
Themes include Agriculture Week June 12-16, Xtreme Health Week June 19-23 and Sports and Fitness Week June 26-30.
To register fill out form available at the recreation center. Call 405-238-1307 for more.
•••
Registration for summer swim lessons in Pauls Valley is continuing with sign-up forms available at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
High interest in the lessons could lead to a third session being established.
Lessons will be held at the Pauls Valley Waterpark.
The waterpark itself is scheduled to officially open a new session on Friday, June 2, which is a week later than originally scheduled.
