New Testament Baptist Church in Pauls Valley will host a Vacation Bible School starting next weekend.
The VBS at the church located at 1717 S. Chickasaw is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, July 21-23 and 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
Call 405-238-5606 for more information or a ride to the VBS, which is for kids four years old up through the sixth grade.
•••
Delta Head Start is now accepting applications for 3- and 4-year-olds.
This Head Start service covers all of Garvin County, along with McClain and Stephens counties.
Call Suzan Carroll at 405-756-1100 for more information about Delta Head Start.
Applications are also available online or at the Delta office in PV, 225 West McClure.
• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support.
The next one is July 14.
• The Garvin County Democratic Party meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is Aug. 3 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
• The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Aug. 12. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
• The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Aug. 6. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
• The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Aug. 1 at the PV Animal Shelter. Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
• A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is July 9.
For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
• The First Baptist Church in PV offers a weekly food pantry for emergency assistance to PV residents in need. New times are from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
