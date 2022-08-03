Summer theater: The pro foundation

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Before jumping into this week’s salute, this is normally the slot when I update you on the program of work at the Chino Community Theatre, (CCT) in Chino, CA. Please check their website for all the latest production information.
A quick reminder: I have been attending CCT’s management team’s monthly zoom meeting over the past year observing the process of re-energizing a very successful operation in the aftermath of virus shutdown protocols at the state, and national levels. Their production schedule appears to be on track, with increased social media coverage. The monthly zoom sessions will resume this fall.
Back to the boards: During the summers that I was an undergrad through the completion of graduate studies, advancing my theater background was paramount.
I was considering the very real possibility of working professionally, and these next four summers proved to be the pivotal test to see if I had what it took to stay even with talented folks from all over the country.
The Mule Barn Theatre: For three straight summers in “God’s country”: Located in the Northwest Missouri college town (sadly both the college and the theater are no longer in operation), of Tarkio, Missouri, sat the historically significant, Mule Barn Theatre.
The converted facility played host to actors from as far away as Florida, and played to highly supportive local audiences as well as those making the journey down from Iowa and Nebraska with a production calendar that included comedies and musicals, and on occasion, a classic murder mystery and even a folk opera.
I was cast in nine productions, and directed the acting company in a musical revue during the first season of the newly ramped up program.
Fast forward: My fifth summer theatre season, (the first was through my high school), was with the University of Arkansas’s Boars Head Players as I completed a master's in theatre degree. I performed in a musical, a contemporary comedy and a classic drama. In total, (adding in degree productions), I was cast in seven works that included a student directed play and the direction of my own production, a musical.
These five summers more than prepared me for the professional world, and I was anxious to begin.
More than that: The skills learned on these stages impacted my (future) human resource/training career, and I am forever grateful that I was able to have the chance to experience and then to share them, from the classroom and the boardroom, and now, on the page and over the screen.
Summer movies: I so enjoy being able to type that in. It was just like the early days of our marriage, living in Hollywood where we could travel from our apartment to Hollywood Boulevard, take in a movie at Mann’s Chinese Theater, and be home in a few hours feeling like we had spent our time, and limited funds, wisely.
Today, the distance is a bit further, the ticket price, certainly higher, yet in the end, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris left us feeling like we did on those long ago, hot summer days in the late '70s, when storytelling was kinder and gentler.
‘Mrs. Harris . . .’ was “sweet,” like my sister-in-law said it was. Try it on for size, Mr. Dior would appreciate the interest.
PS: I relish seeing seasoned actors “mixing it up” with fresh faces. Two of those established artisans in ‘Mrs. Harris. . .’ really surprised me, (the power of the costume, supplemented by hair and make-up design), and they may do the same to you, so be on guard.
Let’s see if we agree on who they are. Hint: Both played villains in previous (family favorite) works. Answer next week.
Also, next week, Jazz at a new level: Wynton at Harvard: Music as Metaphor: Mr. Marsalis’ lecture/master teaching series is over a decade old, yet as my new journey acquainting myself with the genre has just begun to ramp up, each day something old presents itself new – again.
Celebrating the application of the creative spirit, in our towns.
For ETP: 1931-(1965)-2022
For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021
t. a. (word) smith
Where Arts Thou? is published each Wednesday in a newsstand edition and then appears on the website of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
