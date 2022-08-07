Summer theatre: I can do this!

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Content-Create-Connect
The @ home edition
Est: May 2020
My final salute reflects back on what was my first professional contract as an actor where I had the lead in a major professional work and was not required to assume additional roles or ancillary production responsibilities.
I was hired as an actor, pure and simple. I had made it, first goal accomplished.
Set in a major tourism area, the highly successful outdoor drama, one of the oldest in the nation at that time, featured a large cast, and welcomed nightly audiences that ranged in (and around) 1,800 guests, to its amphitheater setting.
For someone trained on the more intimate stages found in the educational/summer theater worlds, this was a steep learning curve. For example:
The first thing one learns is that all actions have to be exaggerated, and your (natural) instincts are that, in the end, it will look silly, especially given one’s prior experiences.
If they are not, (extended, and then rounded/smoothed out through rehearsal), the audience will never be able to follow you. The distance between the actor and the audience is just too great and you will simply blend into the background.
Vocally, and this was long before body microphones were in vogue, the natural contours of the amphitheater certainly helped in projection clarity. In addition, (and thankfully), the permanent, on-stage installed microphones were able to do their supplemental work.
One had to balance movement and volume in new ways to make the performance believable. A challenge, yet one happily met.
A favorite recollection was when the acting company, in their spare time, staged a production of Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew. In that outdoor setting, with all of its intricoes and structural nuances, it was a director’s – and actor’s delight. Great fun. I was cast as the comic sidekick, and never thought that I would actually gain a valuable credit for my professional resume apart from my paid duties.
You just never know.
The camaraderie of the acting and production company was something quite special, and I was blessed to be asked to return for a second season in the same role. That was the finest gift of all.
The stories that are dramatized in these outdoor settings are opportunities that you should work into your summer travel plans. Like a majority of our nation’s summer theatre operations, they too are manned by local citizens whose lives and businesses are greatly impacted by their production’s success.
Indoor entertainment: The third ‘installment’ of our summer movie going calendar has been checked off as we saw Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, recommended by my sister-in-law as “sweet,” and that it was, and then some.
I simply loved this intimate film. I seldom tear up, yet during this relatively short work, (by today’s standard), the screenwriting team gave us a splendid example of storytelling with heart, and very real, i.e., believable, drama expressed with heart and gentleness – thus a few tears were shed.
During this heat wave, go out for a nice lunch, see this film, and be home in less than a few hours.
Try it on for size, Mr. Dior would be pleased.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our towns.
For ETP: 1931-(1965)-2022
For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021
t. a. (word) smith
Where Arts Thou? is also published each Wednesday in its newsstand edition by the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.