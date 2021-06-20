Summer titles

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
“It is a good plan to have a book with you in all places and at all times. If you are presently without, hurry without delay to the nearest shop and buy one of mine.” [O. Wendell Holmes, 1809-1894]
It appears that the rains have abated for a time, the heat has returned, and as I was able to enjoy not having to mow the yard every week, it appears that those days are over. Seriously, we do need to dry out a bit. Anyway, now that I can return to the back porch, I have picked up my reading, and as I reviewed last week, I am not without a number of ways that my creative writing focus will benefit from increased time with a good book, and in my case, I chose the multiple title at the same time option.
I know, a bit crazy, but that is just the way this mind works, certainly not for everyone. What I find in doing this style of writing is that I will find a place, eventually, for what leaps out at me across the pages.
Currently, I am completing a book on the creation of a Broadway musical, the evolution of one of the most iconic figures in feature film history and the script of one of the most important works in the same musical theater canon.
The first will be used in support of the highly anticipated revival of Meredith Willson’s classic, “The Music Man” opening in February of 2022. His book “He Doesn’t Know The Territory” is a delightful and entertaining work that chronicles the challenges he faced in bringing the work to Broadway.
No overnight success story that we are so used to experiencing these days, it was years of struggle. Ever vigilant, he and his wife finally reached the pinnacle when it won the Tony Award for best musical of 1958. The upcoming revival stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.
The feature film character I have mentioned in an earlier column, and that is C-3PO from the “Star Wars” films, played with a most unique and memorable style by Anthony Daniels.
In his book, Mr. Daniels also brings out the good, the bad – and the uncomfortable, over his nine-film resume. One can hopefully see already, the creative threads that can be linked together, and although separated by two decades, the work of Mr. Willson and Mr. Daniels are equally as impressive and thought provoking.
Finally, and there will be more written here about this when the date is upon us. “A Chorus Line” will soon celebrate its 47th anniversary of its July 1975 opening on Broadway and not only did it change the direction of the art form, more on that later, it also became, for a time, the longest running musical in history, in part, by the way dance was integrated within the musical genre.
Embracing the words written by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante it thrusts you onto its bare stage with only your imagination remaining to fill in the movements. Frank Rich, in his wonderful overview of the production, opens the scripted work when he offers:
“Yet such was and is the impact of 'A Chorus Line' on its audiences, and on the hundreds of young theater people who passed through its many companies, that it still may prove more than a singular sensation. In its text, 'A Chorus Line' stands for the supremacy of the individual, for the right of even the lowliest member of an ensemble to have his own integrity and dreams.
“In the theater, as realized by its director, 'A Chorus Line' stood for unlimited possibilities inherent in the blank slate of an empty stage. One can only guess how many of its alumni and rapt fans have been drawn into entering the creative process, particularly that of the theater, by its alluring example.
“The next generation’s 'A Chorus Line,' whatever it may be, could well come along because someone touched by this liberating musical felt, as one of characters sings, 'I Can Do That.' The challenge for the American theater is to find and recognize these young talents, and, as Joseph Papp did for Michael Bennett and company, to give them a home away from the regimented Broadway chorus line where their imaginations can run free.”
[Frank Rich served as the chief theater critic of The New York Times from 1980 to 1993]
BRO: Broadway Reopening: Watch the delightful “Broadway’s Back” musical clip from The Tonight Show, with Jimmy Fallon featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, and some well-known musical theatre personalities by going to the Playbill.com. website. A ray of sunshine finally broke through.
Enjoying seeing you in the “E” paper.
Remember, there is always an opening night – and that is happening more and more as the days go by.


“You can’t get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me.” [Lewis]
(This the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts]Thou? by Tim Smith)

