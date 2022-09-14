Summer winding down

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Summer is hanging on, and not just outdoors, but within the home place as well.
Some time back, I secured the video of the 50th anniversary concert of The Beach Boys, and what an ongoing treat that has turned out to be.
There were periods in my teenage years when these guys with the surfing message, (an allure that was hard to shake given the fact that I was growing up near Chicago), went neck and neck in popularity with the Beatles.
Their distinctive vocal signature was somehow able to capture my attention – and now, reliving it through enhanced technology, makes those halcyon days come to life once again. The power of music never ends, and like the surf, it ebbs and flows.
Speaking of music heritage: I recently shared some time back that over the past year or so I have been finding a music gold mine in retrieving CDs from the recycle bins of the world by purchasing them from thrift stores, garage and estate sales. The hundreds of artists that are featured on “Radio Station TAS @ 639 on the (computer) dial” – with a broadcasting range within our home office, has brought a wonderful, and unexpected resource in the development of these weekly visits.
The above radio “call sign” brought a smile to my face as I typed it in. Growing up near “The Windy City,” the radio station that WAS our link to the world, was WLS – and so I used that for the “TAS,” (my initials) template; the number was the street address at our first home.
I wish that I had saved the printed “Top 100 Songs” list that WLS distributed to local music/record stores each week – they were nearly sacred, and served as markers in many a school textbook. Along with my transistor radio, with that lone ear peace, (stereo had not quite caught on), each was never far from my side.
Stay tuned, more treasures from my collection will be forthcoming.
I see that the Peter Jackson’s, (the Oscar winning director behind The Lord of The Rings and Hobbit film anthologies) documentary tribute to the Beatles, titled The Beatles: Get Back recently won a number of Primetime Emmy Awards.
The film . . . “covers the making of the Beatles’ 1970 album Let It be (which had the working title of Get Back) and draws largely from unused footage and audio material originally captured for the identically titled 1970 documentary of the album by Michael Lindsay-Hogg.” [Wikipedia].
I find it reassuring, certainly from this creative viewpoint, that more public recognition is being given to the technical side of film and television production, especially to those who make their career statements behind and around the image capturing, reproduction and enhancement side of the cinematic equation.
The voters recognized the following ‘Get Back’ achievements: “Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program; Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program; Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera) and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera).”
In passing, through service: Just as I was placing the finishing touches to this column, I learned of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. A truly remarkable lady, I had the honor of seeing her and Prince Phillip many years ago on an official visit to Los Angeles and their presence in that setting has stayed with me all of these years.
You may want to read the excellent “a life revealed” column in The Washington Post (online) by Adrian Higgins for September 8th titled: Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned over the U. K. for 70 years, dies at 96.”
From the column, “In a rare reflective mood during an address to the Commonwealth leaders in 2011 in Perth, Australia, (the Queen) summoned an Aboriginal proverb to express her feelings: “We are all visitors to this time, this place. Our purpose here is to observe, to learn, to grow, to love…and then we return home.”
Connections made through the creative application of our gifts, in our towns.
t A s
For ETP: 1931-1965-2022 – JP’s creative partner as well, one note at a time.
For EFA: My Grandfather: 1949-1974: He guided his local paper to prominence in his region of rural Illinois.
WAT? is published in the Wednesday newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
