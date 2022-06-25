Summertime fun and safety

(Courtesy of the PASS Coalition for a Drug Free Community)
Summer is here! Whether you are enjoying summer by going on vacation, visiting the lake, or staying cool at home, there are precautions you should be taking.
If you use medications or medical marijuana, you should make sure they are secure and out of reach of children and pets.
When traveling with medications, keep them in their original labeled container.
Since it is illegal for you to be in possession of controlled medications that aren’t prescribed to you, it is important that you have the prescription bottle with your name on it. This will also help you to identify the pills and recognize any warnings that may come with that prescription.
Never travel with pills in a plastic bag. Prescriptions should remain out of reach of children, pets, and guests to avoid theft or accidental consumption.
If you suspect that a child has taken a pill, especially an opioid, watch them for symptoms and call Poison Control. They will assist you with any concerns and instruct you on necessary next steps.
If you have any cannabis products with you at home, on the road, or at the lake, make sure they are kept in a safe and secure location. Keep edible products away from other food products to ensure they aren’t confused for non-cannabis snacks.
If you suspect a child has ingested any cannabis products, take the same precautions you would with prescription medications.
THC levels can vary from product to product and can determine the severity of the symptoms that may occur.
High THC potency can cause symptoms such as vomiting, rapid heart rate and anxiety.
Both medications and cannabis products can cause impairment. If you feel different you drive different. This applies to driving a car, a boat, ATV, and other vehicles.
Driving impaired is a danger to you and others around you. Being impaired and swimming is another summertime concern.
Medications and cannabis impact your motor skills and reaction times, making fun activities like swimming dangerous.
Before you enjoy your summer activities, understand the side effects and potential dangers of what you are taking.
If you will be driving or swimming, don’t take something that will cause you to be impaired. If you have kids who will be out with friends this summer, make sure they are aware of the potential dangers of these substances as well.
(The PASS Coalition is a group of individuals dedicated to making Garvin County a safer place by addressing substance use and abuse through prevention efforts. PASS meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 217 S Main Street in Lindsay at noon. Come to a meeting for a free lunch and learn how you can get involved with supporting your community. For more information follow PASS on Facebook @PASSdrugfree or email us at PASSDRUGFREE@gmail.com.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.