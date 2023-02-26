Summing up special series

By Tim Smith
Where ARTS Thou?
The @ Home Edition
(This is the finale for the February '23 Special Series)
Over the past month I have been juggling two major story lines, the ‘climate’ that surrounds the upcoming Academy Awards, and the year-long celebration of my alma mater, Drury University’s 150th birthday in 2023.
How do you begin to summarize the two for this ‘final?'
For me, the true relevance of the Oscars centers on the continuation of the history of the cinematic art time line. An evergreen foundation for students of film.
The women and men who receive Oscar nominations, will forever be listed in the annals of this truly American art form.
Their families will be able to look back and savor their family member’s name forever sitting beside the legends of the industry. Even more importantly, they know for certain that their family member’s peers felt that her/his contribution was one of the finest during that year.
Interesting fact: To show you how hard it is to receive a nomination, simple Wikipedia search to the question – “How many films are released theatrically in the United States each year?” They post, that on average: 600.
Want to be an Academy voter now?
I always say to those who try to make sense out of the marketing and social media coverage that always surrounds Oscar season, that really, in the end, the nomination is the most important recognition, because it has, for the most part, behind and supporting it, a consistent Oscar worthy body of work.
There are times when the winner has turned in a “lightening in the bottle” performance/technical achievement, and it simply captures the voter’s attention to the point where it cannot be ignored.
It all seems to balance out, and the debates continue to rage on long after the evening has ended and the winners’ envelopes have been swept up.
That is why the Oscars should be supported: To ensure that execution of craft remains an honorable calling, and as such, should be debated-discussed to remain relevant.
Colleges and universities, over the past 150 years, have been the launching pad to millions of students who have gone on to shape the world in which we live.
Smaller, liberal arts institutions, through the sheer nature of competition, must continually seek and foster new ways of connecting to the same, and ever-changing student and degree demographic, as the larger universities and private schools.
Not an easy task, yet one that must be taken on, and won.
For Drury to have maintained its high level of excellence in those murky waters and shifting landscape is a testament to all those who came before, in its previous 149 graduating classes.
I am a proud member of the 98th class.
The best of the best, now that is a nomination that deserves an award, and as an eligible voter, I will affirm Drury’s place in the education time-line history.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in Springfield, Missouri, as well as in our towns.
t. a. smith
