Summing up special series

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Windy...thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy...thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.