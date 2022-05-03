Support for Ukraine

By U.S. Congressman Tom Cole
Since Vladimir Putin’s ruthless and unjust invasion of Ukraine two months ago, the Ukrainian people have bravely fought to defend their homeland and their democracy.
As befits their heroic defense, aid has poured in from dozens of countries around the world. And especially, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries have banded together to provide crucial support during Ukraine’s most desperate hour.
As this international crisis continues, we are reminded of the importance of the NATO alliance.
Formed in the aftermath of World War II, NATO has stood the test of the time through the better part of a century in an evolving and increasingly more dangerous world. Since 1949, NATO has endured steadfast cooperation in promoting and preserving freedom.
Now, more than ever, the shared values that brought us together must keep this alliance strong.
In Europe, we are seeing strength and unity from our allies that should inspire courage even in the darkest of times.
Germany has made a national decision to take a strong defensive posture as one of the world’s leading economies, and together with Great Britain, France and many other nations, they are sending a clear and resolute message to Russia that Europe is not going to fall prey to authoritarianism or oligarchies.
While it has been inspiring to see NATO countries rally together to provide the support asked for from Ukraine, we must remember that our allies cannot do it alone.
The United States must stand by their side as we have for generations.
The shared values that inspired us to storm the beaches of Normandy are what will bind our alliance to deter aggression from Russia and China.
America does need to address its own needs, but it can also fulfill its role as the remaining democratic superpower. The United States should continue to do so for our people and for the world.
In the effort of aiding those around the world in defense of their democracy, I was proud that last week the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 with tremendous bipartisan support.
Like the famous Lend-Lease program from World War II, when the United States also served as a great arsenal of democracy, this legislation will ensure that defense articles, including weapons, munitions and other supplies such as food and fuel, are expeditiously provided to Ukraine.
Indeed, the United States has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO allies in providing Ukraine with aid to enable the brave Ukrainian people to continue their stand against Russian aggression and Russian war crimes.
We will continue to share the support and best wishes of the American people and millions around the globe, in the hopes that Ukraine’s defense will soon be successful and its people can once again live in peace and freedom as citizens of a fellow democracy.
