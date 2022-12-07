On Monday, Dec. 12 the support group for families of LGBTQ+ will meet again at 6 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church of Pauls Valley basement.
This group is like any many other support groups – focused on being there for family who are dealing with a family member experiencing issues.
This is a confidential and nonjudgmental group as all are welcome.
The church is at 320 North Walnut as the basement parlor is through the Bradley Avenue door and down the stairs.
•••
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
•••
The Santa Fe Train Depot Museum in Pauls Valley now has new hours.
• Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more email pvsantafedepot@yahoo.com or call 405-238-2244.
Also, email paulsvalleyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com for more information on the Pauls Valley Historical Society.
•••
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley has transitioned into its new hours for the fall and winter seasons.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.