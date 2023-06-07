This month, the LGBTQ family and friends support group will talk about the ABC’s of LGBTQ people.
With group facilitator Mary Gowing, the group will explore what all those initials stand for.
The meeting, open to all, is at 6 p.m. Monday, June 12 in the choir room at First Presbyterian Church in PV. For more information, text 404-277-9452.
•••
First Assembly in Wynnewood, Creek and Gardner, is planning a Vacation Bible School entitled “Destination: Promised Land.”
The First Assembly VBS is from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 12-16.
•••
The Pauls Valley Historical Society is hosting Bill Paul at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at the local Santa Fe Depot.
Paul will talk about how the Smith Paul family came to this area.
His book "Shadow of an Indian Star" will be available for purchase with Bill's autograph.
The public is invited as all proceeds will go to the Pauls Valley Historical Society.
•••
Storytelling at Pikes Peak School Museum in western Garvin County continues with the story of Loyd and Nellie Taylor on Sunday, June 11.
It all began when Loyd moved to Lindsay, Oklahoma and married Nellie Simmons in 1947.
During her visit Jean Taylor Work will share her memories of her parents and 20 siblings.
“Each storytelling brings us closer together as a community both in the past and in the present.”
These presentations are free to the public and hosted by the Lindsay Community Historical Society. Call 405-919-6146 for more information.
•••
The new Washita Valley Beekeepers Association meets at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month. The next meeting is set for June 24.
For more information call Rick Bellville at 580-399-0656.
•••
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley is now into its summer hours.
That means more times are available to come check out all the displays featuring action figures.
The museum is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.