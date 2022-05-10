Supporting life

By Rep. Sherrie Conley
Life is one of the most precious gifts we're given by God. The Bible says He knew us in the secret place and knit each of us together in our mother's wombs. He watches over us, counting even the number of our hairs. His breath fills our lungs and gives us life.
Even for those who don't believe in the God of the Christian Bible, it is still wrong to murder or take innocent life.
As news leaked of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade, and thereby abortion in states that choose to deem it illegal, I and many other Oklahomans celebrated.
The vast majority of Oklahomans have long championed the right to life of the unborn.
At the Legislature, we've passed hundreds of laws to protect the innocent and give a voice to the voiceless.
While other states expand access to abortions even beyond the womb, Oklahoma is standing up for the unborn. Just in the past two years we've passed laws that are among the most stringent in the nation at protecting life in the womb.
Recently, our governor signed into law legislation that would make all abortion illegal except emergencies in which this is the only possible way to save the life of the mother.
Senate Bill 612 would fine anyone performing an abortion $100,000 and impose a prison sentence of 10 years.
He also signed into law a bill that will impose civil penalties on anyone performing an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. This is mirror legislation that passed in Texas and has withstood multiple court challenges. These are just a few of the many bills signed into law.
The reason the Legislature has passed so many different bills to limit or end abortion is because of the number of court challenges we know each bill will face.
As long as babies are being killed, we cannot stop trying in every way possible to end their genocide.
Since Roe v. Wade was implemented in 1973, 62 million babies have been killed in the womb. This is more than the population of Oklahoma and six surrounding states combined. This is an entire generation of children that will never get to grow up or contribute in any way to our communities or our society. This is tragic.
It's important to know that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, it will not stop abortion altogether in our nation.
It will still be up to each state to decide whether it should be legal within the state.
Oklahoma, however, has taken a firm stand on the right to life for the unborn. We have trigger laws in place that will end abortion the moment Roe is overturned.
I am pleased to have been part of promoting policies that protect life beginning in the womb. I pray the day comes soon when abortion ends within our state for all time.
(Sherrie Conley serves House District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.