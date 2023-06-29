By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
We have recently reviewed potential traps that can create conflict with an estate plan. We reviewed in detail the possible conflicts created by second marriages and also the impact of revisions to the tax laws.
Another area of concern relates to sibling rivalry or basic greed between siblings. A parent should know the predispositions of children as they relate to inheritance and competition.
A few examples of real life situations:
A. One child is overly aggressive and pushes a parent to gift land, money or other interests to them prior to death. The parent may choose to count this gift as a part of that child’s inheritance, so that all children are treated equally.
Such an advance gift is legally called an “advancement” and the fact of the advancement should be documented in a written statement by the parent as a part of a will or in a separate document.
B. A similar “unequal” lifetime gift can occur if one child encounters a severe financial need due to medical expenses or business failure, etc. A similar documentation in the will or other document is an important way to insure equality.
C.A parent is aware of various emotional or subjective attachments that their children have for various items of personal property, such as certain guns, items of jewelry, various artwork, or antiques.
It is not uncommon for those items to create more contest and conflict than even financial items. A positive action that can prevent conflict after your death is to identify those items that are of priority to each child and address the decisions regarding distribution while you are living and then communicate your decision and the reason for it to your children. They may not agree but they will know your wishes.
D. An aggressive child can and often does use proximity to a parent to influence a parent to change terms of a will, distribute gifts or favor that child in some way.
What is of interest is how you, as that parent, handle such a situation. Several options exist including: (1) Be aware of such possibilities. Discuss them well in advance with all of your children. (2) Avoid last minute changes; discuss terms of your planning with your family in advance. (3) Make parts of your planning irrevocable at the death of one spouse or upon the occurrence of a certain event such as age, incapacity, etc. (4) Discuss your plan with an uninvolved, trusted advisor. (5) Minimize surprises so that children are not caught unaware by your plan.
You plan for a reason. Be sure that you protect that plan by providing proper communication and discussion.
