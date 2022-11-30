Doing what God wants us to do instead of doing what we want to do is how we surrender our lives to God.
“I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me.” (Galatians 2:20)
Surrendering to God does not mean we must take a vow of poverty and give every possession away to be a disciple of Jesus.
By putting God; first, we will experience joy and overflowing lives.
Paul settled the matter long ago concerning his old life and directed us to do the same. The old self-centered person has been crucified (died) with Jesus, so we no longer have any right to live self-centered.
Our job, as believers, is to make sure that we surrender to God and put Him first in all aspects of our lives.
God has a plan for every person that surrenders to God.
Give Him all we have, and He will give us the desires of our hearts.
God planned our path long before we were even born. God created us for a purpose, and our purpose is part of a long plan that extends before and after us.
We can trust God because God always keeps His promises. We cannot count on anybody else to always be there for us, but we can count on God.
Why? Because Jesus did come and was crucified and died for our sins, just as was promised in the Bible. That is why we can live fulfilled lives In God.
How will you surrender your life to God today?
“Heavenly Father, I surrender my life to You afresh this day. I desire to live in total submission to Your will. As I do, I know You will give me the peace I so need in today’s world, and I will have the answer within me to help someone else along life’s pathway. Lead me this day in Your perfect will for me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
