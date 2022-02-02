We have to surrender our hearts to God every day. When we wake up each morning, before our feet hit the floor, we have to say, “God, before I even start my day, I surrender my heart to you today.”
“There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear, because fear involves torment. But he who fears has not been made perfect in love.” (1 John 4:18)
God needs to be Lord of our feelings, minds, and emotions. We surrender our hearts to God when we are filled with God’s love.
“If you would prepare your heart, And stretch out your hands toward Him; If iniquity were in your hand, and you put it far away, And would not let wickedness dwell in your tents; Then surely you could lift up your face without spot; Yes, you could be steadfast, and not fear; Because you would forget your misery, And remember it as waters that have passed away, And your life would be brighter than noonday. Though you were dark, you would be like the morning. And you would be secure, because there is hope; Yes, you would dig around you, and take your rest in safety.” (Job 11:13-18)
Those verses hold three commands and eight promises. Every promise has a premise, and God says if we do this, then God will do that.
First, God gives us the commands: Surrender our hearts to God every day. Turn to Him in prayer. Give up our sins by confessing them to God.
Then notice the benefits God promises: We will not feel ashamed, and we will be confident and fearless. Our troubles will be like water under a bridge. The night that we are going through will be brighter than the sun. We will be able to sleep well because we are safe and secure. We will be filled with hope and not filled with worry.
Who would not want to experience those benefits?
Take a moment to write down today’s Bible verse and put it somewhere you will see this week. Let it remind you to surrender your heart to God, turn to Him in prayer, and confess your sins.
Let God’s love fill your life and the lives of those around you and cast out all your anxiety and fear.
Try it this week, and then watch God carry out His promises as He fills you with His love.
What fears do you need God’s love to cast out? How are you going to live in God’s love today?
“Heavenly Father, I cast all my care upon You, every anxiety, and every problem that I may face today. I know You said You will never leave me nor forsake me, and Your love is greater than life itself. I ask that Your love fill my life and the lives of those around me as I walk, casting all anxiety and fear on You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
