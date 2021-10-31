People struggle with contentment because we are always looking for explanations for why things happen in our lives.
God does not tell us why most things happen, and that can frustrate us.
“Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you.” (James 4:7)
Sometimes God does not tell us why we are experiencing challenges in our lives. God wants to see if we will let go of control and learn to be content, whether or not God explains why something happens in our lives.
God does not owe us an explanation for anything. When God is silent in our lives or when we do not hear His voice, God feels like He is far away.
When God is silent in our lives, our faith might feel like it is being tested, but God is still with us.
“Rest in the Lord, and wait patiently for Him; Do not fret because of him who prospers in his way, Because of the man who brings wicked schemes to pass.” (Psalm 37:7)
When negative thoughts try to invade our minds, we must immediately cut them off and give them to God.
God’s mercies start new every morning, so what happened yesterday, last month, or a year ago is completely gone.
Carrying around the past will only take up space for God’s goodness, grace, and favor.
Surrendering ourselves to God in Jesus means letting go of all the burdens Jesus died to take from us.
We can only change today. Living for tomorrow robs us of the joy of today.
Each day is a gift from God, and we miss that day when we allow our minds to dwell on all of the unknowns.
Trying to control our future is like trying to control the weather. Contentment today will prevent us from wandering off to tomorrow.
Let go of control and surrender yourself to God.
We need to trust God with our future so we can focus on today.
When you are in the middle of a challenge, do you let go of control, or do you try to control things in your own power? How do you respond?
“Heavenly Father, what a blessed hope I have in You, knowing You know all things and You are love. Walking in light of Your love gives me hope, confidence, security, and such peace. When I bump up against any challenge, I know I will run to You. You are the author and finisher of my faith. I trust in You more than any of my own thoughts. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
