Swim lessons still there for the kids

With the new season now underway for the Pauls Valley Waterpark the hours are noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays and noon to 6 p.m. every other day.
The next session of the outdoor swim lessons for children will get started next week at the water park.
The second session is June 21-24 and June 28-30 and July 1, while the third and final session for the summer is July 5-8 and July 12-15.
For each of the sessions the times are 9 to 9:30 a.m. for 6 to 9 years old, 9:40 to 10:10 a.m. for 3 to 5 years old and 10:20 to 10:50 a.m. for 3 to 5 years old (Advanced).
To get kids signed up for the lessons, forms are available at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
•••
A couple more free OSU Extension leader education programs are on the calendar for Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
Up next is a program entitled “Stocking a Pleasing Pantry” at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17.
Connie Wollenberg of the McClain County OSU Extension is set to lead this program.
A presentation on beneficial insects called “Good Creepy Crawlers” is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15.
Justin McDaniel of McClain County OSU Extension is on tap to lead this program.
Call the PV library at 405-238-5188 for more.
•••
With the need for blood still at the critical level more Oklahoma Blood Institute drives are on the way in the Garvin County area.
The schedule over the next few weeks looks like this:
• Thursday, June 17 (2:15 to 5:30 p.m.) United Methodist Church in Lindsay, SE room, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy April at 405-756-3169.
• Tuesday, June 22 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Simmons Bank in Wynnewood, 201 S. Dean A. McGee. Call Stephanie at the bank, 405-665-2031.
• Thursday, June 24 (11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 West Grant. Call Della Wilson, 405-926-7800.
• Friday, June 25 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Wynnewood Refining Company, U.S. Highway South. Call Susan Hurley at 405-665-6652.
• Saturday, June 26 (10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Tio's Mexican Restaurant in Pauls Valley, Highway 19 and Indian Meridian. Call Jordan Vandever at 405-238-3535.
•••
The invites are now going out to the community to help celebrate the upcoming 100th birthday for John B. Ballard.
A community gathering to bring an “awesome memory for our Mr. B.” and remember all those times from yesteryear at Ballard's Drive-In is now scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 West Paul.
A luncheon will be served with finger foods, coffee, tea, cake and cherry limeade.
RSVP to Laveda at 405-600-9391 or John B. Ballard II at 405-659-9141.
• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Hours to the local attraction have been expanded for the summer season.
