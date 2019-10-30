Starting in just a few days the practice of garbage or waste feeding for swine will be prohibited in Oklahoma after the passage of House Bill 2155.
After Friday, Nov. 1, Oklahoma will become the 24th state to prohibit garbage feeding to swine.
Prohibiting this practice will not be a wide-spread change for the industry since there is only one herd currently licensed in the state.
“Garbage feeding increases the risk of foreign animal disease transmission to the swine industry,” said state veterinarian Dr. Rod Hall.
“Outdoor domestic swine generally do not have strong biosecurity or fencing. This creates an increased risk for diseases to spread to the feral hog population as well.”
Many foreign animal diseases such as foot and mouth disease, African swine fever and classical swine fever are known to be transmitted to live animals through contaminated meat and waste products. These diseases, along with many others, present a constant threat – with African swine fever’s threat growing abroad.
“It would be detrimental for any foreign animal disease to enter the United States, but one step worse would be for the diseases to become established in the feral hog population,” said Dr. Hall.
“Our goal is to mitigate those risks as much as possible and House Bill 2155 will do so without impacting producers.”
For states that approve of food waste feeding to swine, the Swine Health Protection Act, within the federal code of regulations, is intended to protect the commerce, health and welfare of the people of the U.S. by ensuring food waste fed to swine does not contain active disease organisms that pose a risk to domestic swine.
To find out more contact the state veterinarian’s office at 405-522-0270.
