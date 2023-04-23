Swing around, for some great music

By Tim Smith
I do not like to repeat most of the copy from the newsstand edition, so forgive me if you had picked up a copy this week, but its main story line is just too good not to repeat.
So, let the music, mellowing, and gaining relevance over 80 years, (1938- 2018), impact our world yet again, five years later.
I am referencing the outstanding (archival-via YouTube) salute to legendary clarinet virtuoso Benny Goodman by the JLCO-Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, with Wynton Marsalis, who back in 2018 celebrated Mr. Goodman’s debut at Carnegie Hall concert on January 16, 1938.
From that Jazz (YouTube feature): Benny Goodman: King of Swing: “JLCO with Wynton Marsalis often honors the iconic artists. albums, movements, and events that left distinctive marks on the jazz continuum. Tonight, (March 9-10, 2018) JLCO celebrates a single landmark performance: Benny Goodman’s legendary 1938 debut at Carnegie Hall … True to form, the 'King of Swing' celebrated the music on its own terms, introducing the public to real jazz elements and extensive improvisation…”
Check it out, especially for the riveting performances by some of this era’s most exciting young jazz talents.
They do Mr. Goodman great credit.
And speaking of jazz: I ran across these reflections by the legendary Herbie Hancock who describes what it was like to experience the iconic Birdland Jazz Club in New York in the 1960s:
“For me, Birdland was heaven. I mean, to play in Birdland was a big deal. That would be like playing Carnegie Hall. To see anybody at Birdland or to work at Birdland means that you’ve really arrived on the jazz scene. And the jazz scene in the ‘60s was hot. It was innovative. Jazz was really hot in the clubs. Clubs were always packed full of hip people coming to see jazz. People in their 20s. People in their 30s. Some teenagers. That was really the hot music. In '61, rock and roll was in its infancy. This was pre-Beatles, as far as America was concerned anyway. Pre-Rolling Stones. So anyway, I didn’t care about that anyway. I wasn’t even interested in that. I wasn’t interested in Elvis. That was a whole other scene. I cared about Miles Davis…”
Quirky, but fun: I ran across a picture that celebrated, of all things, National Pencil Day! – and it is arts related - yes, it is. Enjoy!
“(Legendary composer, conductor, and educator) Leonard Bernstein referred to his composing pencil stubs as his 'little soldiers' . . . a collection of these soldiers, along with many 'reddy-blueys,' double-pointed red and blue pencils he used for marking his conducting scores.”
Continuing: “Bernstein’s blue markings were for himself and his red markings were for an assistant or orchestra librarian to copy into the musicians’ parts before the first rehearsal. The red marks might indicate dynamics, tempi, and expression markings that were not printed. Bernstein was inspired to use red and blue markings after studying Gustav Mahler’s own scores which featured red and blue notations.”
Ah, the world of jazz and orchestral music, resplendent in all its textures and nuances-and occasionally - an idiosyncrasy.
And then, just around the corner – and closer to home: Get your April calendar out and ready to reserve, Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium at 4 p.m., when members and guest artists, (including some 50 elementary and intermediate school children from Pauls Valley), of the Garvin County Choral Society & Sinfonietta will be presenting, in one performance only, “Vivaldi Meets Broadway.”
Stay ‘turned’ to the Wednesday, April 26th newsstand and the April 30th weekend on-line editions of this column in the Pauls Valley Democrat for more background information. Tickets are $20 in advance.
“The Valley is alive, with the sounds of music.”
