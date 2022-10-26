Take refuge in God

Running to God is the answer to all things. Turning to God's Word and declaring it over our circumstances brings real power and peace.
"The steps of a good man are ordered by the LORD, And He delights in his way. Though he fall, he shall not be utterly cast down; For the LORD upholds him with His hand." (Psalm 37:23-24)
Releasing the desire to manipulate and control things around us will allow God to create the best outcome for us.
Start every day with praise, thanksgiving, and gratitude for all you can name. Write out your thoughts and analyze each circumstance, asking God to give you God-blessed eyes to see with His wisdom and insight.
Then write out your proclamation for the day using a Bible verse or verses that God impresses upon your heart.
Proclaiming God's Word is the key to allowing God's miracles to start acting in our circumstances. God's Word says we have not because we ask not.
Ask for protection from the enemy, wisdom, guidance, perseverance, self-control, and a humble spirit to know what must change and what habits are holding you back from God's plan for your life.
In the Bible, God shows us how walls were torn down and armies defeated through praising and worshiping Him.
Turn on praise and worship music in your house and lift your arms to God. Bring so much praise into your home and circumstances that the enemy flees and the Holy Spirit moves in mighty ways around you.
Will you proclaim God's Word into your circumstances today?
“Heavenly Father, I am very thankful for praise and worship. I have an expression in my heart of love and devotion to You as my God. I will surround myself with praise and worship throughout the day and take Your Word by meditating on what You have said. What an honor to keep my heart and mind focused on You, knowing You are always there for every need. Thank You, Father God. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
