Take the time for good summer read

Where A r [ts]Thou?
From the mind to the pen of Mark Twain: “You can find in a text whatever you bring, if you will stand between it and the mirror of your imagination.” [“A Fable”]
EFA’s Town: In the rush to get back on the roads again, let’s not forget that we still need to take time to rest and reflect and nothing helps that process than a good summer read. Haven’t really had the opportunity to sit on our porch of late due to the rains, one blessing at a time is the way to look at that, but now that June is well under way, that quickly equates to warm days, and evenings, and that entices one to pick up that good read.
During my travels of late, I happened upon an estate sale where the owner appeared to be someone who is wired a bit like me in the fact that they had saved their childhood books.
It dawned on me what great fun it would be, and since, as a family, we have been returning to watching the classic films of the '30s and '40s, to step back in time with some of the titles, many I had never heard of, found in this (suddenly not so) stranger’s library. We would be linked together, in spirit.
Check your memory roster and see which of these titles might bring a smile back to your face:
“The Buddy Series” by Howard R. Garis featuring such titles as “Buddy at Rainbow Lake” and “Buddy in Deep Valley,” “Tom Swift and His Diving Seacopter,” the series is by Victor Appleton II, and for my great-nieces, “The Nancy Drew Series” by Carolyn Keene featuring “The Secret of The Old Clock” or “The Hidden Staircase” or maybe “The Bungalow Mystery.”
Then, there is the “Further Adventures of the Sugar Creek Gang,” (copywrite 1940) by its author, Paul Hutchens, “The Runaway Robot,” (my wife’s favorite childhood book) by Lester Del Rey, and finally, “A Yankee Flier Over Berlin,” one in a series by Al Avery.
A newer offering, “The Bloomswell Diaries,” jumped out at me because of the dust jacket’s biographical information on its author, Louis L. Buitendag.
“Originally from Pretoria, South Africa, Louis L. Buitendag has lived and written all over the world, filling copious journals with story ideas, one liners and sketches. After receiving his acting training in London, he began writing 'The Bloomswell Diaries' in his dressing room amidst costume changes and curtain calls. Louis currently lives in New York City.”
“Where is human nature so weak as in the bookstore?” [Henry Ward Beecher, 1815-1887]
That’s My Will, Rogers: “Mr. Rogers Welcomes All The Debt Talk Again: Hollywood, Cal., June 13, [1934]: The debt thing bobbed up again today. The news never gets so dull that somebody can’t bob up with a new proposal. We can always revive talk of it and interest in it, but we just can’t seem to revive payment of it. In fact, a great many of the ideas we have loaned ‘em they haven’t even paid back. . . 'Did the man you last sent to Washington make Europe pay? No, no. Well, elect me and I will make them pay.' So it will always be a good argument. Yours, Will Rogers.”
Entering, stage left: Members of the Chino Community Theatre in Chino, California and in particular, through its Chino Community Children’s Theatre program of works, will soon be inaugurating “Steps to Stage,” a podcast created to talk about all things community theatre . . . “It was born from Chino Community Children’s Theatre (CCCT) Intern Board Mentoring Program . . . where it was decided that the podcast would be a great way to get a hands-on experience of the audio recording and editing process. The content focus would be on community theatre as there is an extended wealth of individuals that have been a part of CCT/CCCT programs in some cases for decades.”
Next week: Some additional details, including contact information where you can learn more.
While we are looking at the future: Some continuing thoughts on the ‘reopening’ of our public stages, most importantly, the Broadway community, for it sets the tone for the rest of the nation’s programming, from educational to its regional theatres, for the remainder of this decade, both in terms of process and how it will flourish with the rising impact of streaming platforms.
BRO: Broadway Reopening: I invite you to read a column from The New York Times reprinted on the Playbill.com website titled “Broadway Is Reopening. But Not Until September. Even as New York City begins to reopen this summer, Broadway will not resume performances until Sept. 14. Here’s why,” and written by Michael Paulson.
It presents a broad-based, scenario driven overview of the challenges facing theatres in New York City in the latter part of summer 2021. It is looking very positive.
“You can say any foolish thing to a dog, and the dog will give you a look that says, '. . . you’re right! I never would’ve thought of that!'” [Dave Barry]
