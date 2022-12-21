Take time for Jesus

Christmas season is upon us, and the music at the mall announces that we are dreaming of a white Christmas. That may be true for some of us, but in reality, many people dream of something else: a little more white space on our December calendars.
“So it was, when the angels had gone away from them into heaven, that the shepherds said to one another, “Let us now go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has come to pass, which the Lord has made known to us.” And they came with haste and found Mary and Joseph, and the Babe lying in a manger.” (Luke 2:15-16)
The shepherds, angels, wise men, Mary, and Joseph never dreamed that the celebration of Jesus' birth would become so hassled and hurried as it is today.
There are people to see, things to buy, and things to do at every turn. This is supposed to be a happy season but this can knock the jolly right out of our Christmas and replace it with stress instead.
As a result, we crowd out the most important part of the season. Jesus!
Was the first Christmas hassled and hurried the night Jesus was born? It may be that it was not. But actually, there was a stressed present that night.
The shepherds were working with their flocks when suddenly, the angel told them that Jesus had been born. They immediately hurried off to find Jesus lying in a manger.
We could do the same today. In the middle of our holiday hustle and tasks, we must stop, leave work, and slow down long enough to ask ourselves an important question.
Are you ready for Christmas?
The answer depends on how you define the word “ready.”
Are you ready for Jesus? Now that puts a whole new idea of being ready for Christmas in a completely different light.
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful for what this season means to me. This is the celebration of Your Son, Jesus’ birth. I do not ever want to lose sight of what this season stands for. My Savior and now my King was born to pay the price for my sins. This is about the birth that brought about my salvation and the honor of knowing Jesus as my Savior and Lord. I honor this season and this day in celebration of the birth of Jesus. I never want to lose sight of the birth of Your Son, Jesus. Thank You for all You have provided. In His name, Amen.”
