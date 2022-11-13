Take two - 'jazzing' it up a bit

By Tim Smith
There was simply too much to share from last week’s most intriguing column found in the pages of by Faith magazine, published by the Presbyterian Church in America and featuring the contemporary and far-reaching thoughts on jazz from William Edgar, “. . . himself a jazz pianist and also a professor of apologetics at Westminster Theological Seminary in Philadelphia.”
He had recently published a book, “A Supreme Love: The Music of Jazz and the Hope of the Gospel” (IVP Academic, 2022).
Enjoy the continuing interview with the publication’s Tim Nicholson.
Mr. Nicholson: “Are there also unique redemptive elements found in the improvisational character of jazz?”
Mr. Edgar: “Jazz, like good music from any style, is a cultivation of material that is there to be improvised and there to be cultivated. As long as you can keep the creator/creature distinction firm, I think that human creativity does reflect God’s own creativity in some ways.”
Mr. Nicholson: “You mention [Hans] Rookmaaker a fair bit throughout your book. What can you tell me about his influence on this particular work? [Referencing the Edgar book].”
Mr. Edgar: “In my early days as a Christian, I had two mentors: Francis Schaeffer, who led me to the Lord, and Hans Rookmaaker, who guided me through aesthetics and relating jazz to theology. I had always thought there was a relationship, but he made it clear how and why. Rookmaaker was a wonderful pioneer, and I’m grateful to him for opening up the field, but he would also be the first to want application and development of his views and even corrections when they are necessary.”
Mr. Nicholson: “I spent some time studying music in Hungary, and the only American music I came across in that time were American spirituals. . . “
Mr. Edgar: “Spirituals … are an amazingly powerful art form. They are simple, and they riff on biblical themes that we don’t always think about. Spirituals are a favorite music all over Europe. In France…it was gospel music. Some of it was spirituals, but a lot of it was an Aretha Franklin sort of gospel music. If you brought gospel choir to a small town in France, you would always get a big audience. What is it about that? It’s got authenticity. It’s got a kind of realism that some popular music doesn’t have. As long as it’s authentic … Aretha Franklin when she went back to the church under her dad’s ministry …(S)he sang spirituals and gospel in a completely authentic way. 'Don’t Weep, Mary' is so moving you can’t stand it. She just has the sprit that’s there. Mahalia Jackson as well, who was a good friend of Duke Ellington. There was a great authenticity that came out of the fields, and it wasn’t lost in those performances.”
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else” – Wynton Marsalis
