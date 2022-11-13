Take two - 'jazzing' it up a bit

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Isolated higher amounts may occur across west central Oklahoma. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. &&