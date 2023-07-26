Taking a break - or author's privilege

Longtime readers will know, that on occasion, I take a detour from traversing over and through the arts landscape, and spend some time reflecting on the game of golf.
With the passing of my mom recently, (she taught me the game that her father had taught her from a small nine-hole [original layout] country club in far western Illinois), it is an homage to our family’s rich generational history with the game.
There is an art to its playing, maybe for another time.
Generally, these reflections come during the staging of the sports’ four signature, or major events: The Masters, The PGA Championship, The United States Open, and, just this past week, we enjoyed The Open Championship, played on the famous Hoylake course, or by its official name, Royal Liverpool, in England.
With the professional game experiencing a (potentially) history altering trajectory, these four tournaments are a testament to the importance of rock-solid traditions, played out if you will, for 151 years.
The Open Championship just completed was in its 151st edition.
Fans know, that during a four-month stand, beginning in April and ending in July, the golf that is being played is not only a test of the finest players in the world, but represents a direct link to the same game their grandparents, and parents also enjoyed.
We are the beneficiaries of the countless men and women who believed in that history and stayed the course.
You will enjoy the podcast (#141) presented by The Golfers Journal Podcast series and titled: An Insider’s Look at Liverpool. This excellent overview covers the game and its history, and then, in the second half, how the game’s artistic works are staying contemporary. It is refreshing addition to the golf “E” library.
From that podcast site:
“Joe McDonnell has always known good golf. He grew up in Hoylake and has been a member of Royal Liverpool since he was a young lad. Today, McDonnell is changing the way the industry thinks and looks at golf holes. Using state-of-the-art topography technology, 3D graphics and an artist’s touch, McDonnell’s hyper-detailed renderings of golf holes land somewhere between golf course architecture and modern art-and we’re proud to feature then in the Yardage Book department of The Golfer’s Journal. The man from Hoylake joins host Tom Coyne to give us a brief history of the land at Royal Liverpool…(and) the process behind his art…”
Background: With the SAG-AFTRA (actors) strike shuttering the “Hollywood of today,” the writers’ strike on-going, Playbill announced (July 24th), just as this was going to the paper that “The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employee (IATSE) had called a strike authorization vote following protracted, unsuccessful negotiations with The Broadway League and Disney Theatrical, collectively representing Broadway and national tour producers.
A successful vote would have resulted in a strike being called Friday morning, (July 21st), immediately shutting down most Broadway and national tour productions.”
July 24th: “IATSE and The Broadway League have revealed in a joint statement that a tentative agreement has been reached between the League (and Disney Theatrical) and the backstage union on the latter’s Pink Contract. …Dates for the vote have not been announced.”
Stay tuned, it could be a very long summer.
Next week: Reflections on Tony Bennett.
“At my age, I never eat green bananas.”
Yours,
TAS.
