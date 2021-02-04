Taking chickens to the backyard

By Melissa Koesler
Garvin County Extension Director
Ag/4-H Youth Development Educator
Interested in raising backyard chickens? Looking to expand your current backyard operations? Enroll in the OSU Extension Backyard Chickens online course to learn best practices for raising and caring for backyard poultry.
This self-based course answers questions people typically have when they start looking into the popular trend such as poultry health issues, biosecurity practices, and equipment options.
Oklahoma regulations are also covered for those interested in expanding their operation to include egg sales. The course features interactive learning activities and custom videos.
Both novice and experienced backyard chicken producers are welcome to enroll. At a cost of $20, the course time totals 2 hours and is divided into four learning modules: Selecting your Birds; Caring for Chicks; Caring for Chickens; All about Eggs; Poultry Health and Disease; Backyard Poultry and Implications for Public Health.
Each module should take approximately 30 minutes to complete. Completing the course requires accessing all pages and earning 80 percent on the assessments. Upon completion of the course a certificate of completion can be printed.
OSU Extension’s newly redesigned of self-paced, online courses also offer an introduction to agronomy and instruction on prescribed fires, selling home bakery items and understanding county government. More courses are in development.
The online catalog outlines how much time is required for each course, cost, learning objectives, module outlines and teaching methods. Certificates of completion are available as well.
“OSU Extension has a long history of delivering seminars and workshops in person, but we recognize the challenges some people have in attending those events,” said Randal Taylor, assistant director of OSU Extension.
“That’s why we are expanding our educational efforts into online courses that people can complete at their convenience. They’re not alone in this either – our local Extension educators can always be reached with additional questions.”
The courses are practical and convenient, representing a wide spectrum of research-based material to serve students of all ages, all walks of life.
Visit osuextension.catalog.instructure.com to learn more, enroll and to view additional online courses offered from OSU Extension.
Please contact the Garvin County OSU Extension for more information and assistance at 405-238-6681.
