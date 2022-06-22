Taking on reading list for the summer

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
“… in all arts it is training that brings art to perfection.” [Mark Twain]
I have spent the last few weeks sharing some summer viewing and recording recommendations and to supplement that listing, I have embarked on renewing my continuation of a reading commitment that I began last year.
Now, at the outset, this is going to make some of you a bit crazy: I enjoy reading a few titles concurrently.
When asked about that process, I believe it is an extension of the style of writing that I call on each week.
For an update: Along with this column, I also write a separate edition for The Democrat’s weekend electronic, or its “E” (dition), as I have grown to call it and available to the paper’s subscribers online.
I try not to duplicate my Wednesday column for that second issue; hence, my reading profile assists in activating and redefining, at times, a creative direction.
At least that is my intent, not always realized.
Every author has their own source/s of idea generation, mine is a bit unique.
Anyway: We are great thrift store/garage sale fans, and inevitably, I find that I will be drawn to the odd and/or colorful book jacket knowing full well that I can then pick it up for pennies on the dollar.
My home library is growing, slowly again, as hard as I try to have some discipline. Ah, the curious mind.
I have also had to watch myself in securing “reading samples” on the Kindle. They can quickly turn to “Thank you for your purchase” copies on the Amazon invoice.
For example, over the past few weekends I secured a copy of Frankly, My Dear: Author: Molly Haskell. From the book’s cover: “A beautifully detailed account of a landmark in the history of American popular entertainment (Gone with The Wind), from one of the best writers on film we have.” (Martin Scorsese)
Secondly: K: A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches by Tyler Kepner; national baseball writer for The New York Times.
With the number of other titles already at some point of completion, I am working to secure a time slot in my (current goal of) thrice weekly reading sessions, (sorry, that was a bit much, you get the idea), for these two new additions.
However, and this is what makes this approach a tad challenging: I was so intrigued with the Kepner book that I spent an hour just getting a feel for his style. When the time had slipped by, I immediately texted a friend who is an avid LA Dodgers fan and told him that I had learned more about baseball in those few pages than I ever had imagined even existed.
Mr. Kepner’s newspaper writing tradition will hopefully provide me with style/content points that in turn will rub off in the very near future.
As for Scarlett and Rhett, what more can be said? “Frankly . . . ,“ I am interested to learn what the author has to reveal.
Note: One of the books in my weekly grouping is the autobiography of actress Elsa Lanchester. Working during the early years of film, she was also married to Oscar winning actor Charles Laughton. Might there be some connections between her life/work experiences and the creation of Gone with The Wind?
Hollywood back then was a small-town community, filled with huge and equally powerful egos controlling a great deal of money – and creative talent.
That could be a page/s turner for certain.
Connections made, locally inspired, in our towns – and Hollywood?
“Because that’s what we storytellers do-we restore order with imagination-we instill hope again, and again, and again. {Tom Hanks as Walt Disney: Saving Mr. Banks}
For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021
TAS
