Taking ordinary and making it extraordinary

The Bible is filled with ordinary people who lived extraordinary lives because they believed God would work in and through them.
They believed God made them for a purpose and intended for them to fulfill their mission successfully.
“Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” (John 14:6)
Every human is designed for excellence. We may feel ordinary, but God made us to live extraordinarily. God wants us to do something significant with our lives through Jesus.
God does not want us to live half-heartedly; He wants us to live a full and meaningful life. God wants us to be motivated by the right things.
When our motives are genuine and not selfish, God will honor our requests when we come to Him.
Many people go through life. They have no goals, no plan, and no overall purpose. As a result, they never go anywhere. If we want to live above average, dream big. We are not meant to go through life wondering, “What am I doing? Where am I going?”
God wants us to have a great ambition fueled by the desire to serve Him.
Jesus had faith, and that faith had a deep trust and belief in God. Jesus was born an ordinary man with an extraordinary faith in His Heavenly Father.
There is something in life that is more important than ability and talent. It is faith.
Many super-talented people are sitting on the sidelines while people who have faith are living extraordinary lives.
Faith is believing God will work through you, and you will live depending on God to do the impossible.
What impossible circumstance do you want to ask God to make a reality?
“Heavenly Father, as I live for You each day and living in communion with You, I know You will lead me to the plan You have for me. I will depend on You to do the impossible and to lead me in the path You have for me. No obstacle can get in the way as nothing that the enemy does, or tries can stop me from fulfilling Your will for my life. Thank You, my Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.