Taking the next step with bills

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
April 8 was the deadline for Senate committees to hear House bills approved in their chamber. This week, I’d like to tell you about some of the those bills I’m carrying as principal Senate author.
House Bill 2180 is one that will help state employees better access prepaid legal service plans which are available through companies like LegalShield, based here in Ada.
While current law enables payroll deductions for state employees who choose to take advantage of these services, the problem is oversight was placed with the state insurance commissioner—but that required the involvement of a licensed insurance agent.
While the concept of prepaid legal plans could certainly be compared to having health or life insurance, it really isn’t the same thing.
HB 2180 will ensure all administration is through the state’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES), which oversees payroll and payroll deductions. This change will make it easier for more employees to take advantage of these affordable prepaid legal services.
Improving access to medical care for rural Oklahoma has long been a top priority for me. One of the best resources Oklahoma has for helping us address this critical need is our state’s Physician Manpower Training Commission (PMTC), which provides scholarships and loan repayment programs in order to attract health care professionals to live and work in rural communities.
House Bill 2121 relates to the Oklahoma Medical Loan Repayment Program they administer. The measure will add general surgery to the list of primary care physicians eligible for this particular program.
One thing that helped Oklahomans throughout the state access medical care during the pandemic is telemedicine, something that was expanded greatly this past year.
House Bill 1689 ensures any expansion of access to telemedicine done during the governor’s declared emergency will remain in place going forward.
Without a doubt, we’ve learned more than we could have ever imagined as we’ve dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’ve modernized open meetings laws and worked to make other changes necessary to better handle a wide variety of issues that, frankly, hadn’t been on our radar until the pandemic hit.
It’s important that we take the lessons learned and try to make sure the state is better prepared should something like this ever happen again in the future.
House Bill 2119 is another one of those measures, and it is designed to make sure that federal funding to help long-term residential care facilities, such as nursing homes, gets distributed to them more quickly so they can better protect their residents and staff.
The next step for these bills is a vote on the Senate floor.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
(Greg McCortney's District 13 in the state Senate includes most of Garvin County.)
