You are probably winding down some major work commitments, and hopefully with that comes time away to travel and to enjoy all that our great country has to offer.
Such is the case for our family, blocks of time have somehow been found so that we can take to the highways, and airways, over the next few months.
The highlight will be spending a few weeks in Great Britian on a long-planned vacation. We have enjoyed previous trips there, and have managed our time by driving, (on the wrong side as a reminder to myself), and so for this adventure, we are going to navigate the rail system, a backbone of travel abroad.
And, “oh my!” the art that we will experience. I have already begun looking at theater as just one of those many options.
I am also loading up the duffle with plenty of empty journals, I do not trust myself to be too handy in lugging my laptop.
On the latter: One of the reasons that I secured a laptop was so that I could, one day, write this column from the road, in the tradition of, say, a Will Rogers.
A picture of Mr. Rogers’ travel typewriter reminds one of just how dedicated he was to staying in touch. He wrote over 3,600 columns, (according to Wikipedia), and scores of other works. Note: I have been writing the main column that appears in the weekly newsstand edition of the Democrat since January 2006 and I am only at 906 editions.
‘Will’ reserve my early laptop experimentation for local trips.
A final Tony Award reflection: As I mentioned in passing in the newsstand edition of the column, Playbill, my number one source for all things along Broadway, does a super job of archiving previous articles on all that transpires, and you might want to take some time and review all the 2023 Tony Award story lines, and there were many.
It was quite a season along that “street of dreams.”
“Go get them, Indiana Jones”: In just a few days, (6/30 to be exact), the final Indiana Jones film is being released, and even though it has not generated a great deal of positive pre-release banter, we are going to secure our tickets.
I mean, it is Harrison Ford. What could be wrong with that experience? Nothing, and I am counting on that.
