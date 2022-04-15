(Courtesy of the PASS Coalition in Garvin County)
Have you talked with your kid about substance use? If you haven’t already, start now! It is never too early or too late to have the conversation. It is important to keep lines of communication open between a parent and child, and to establish that trust early.
According to the Oklahoma Prevention Needs Assessment (OPNA) Survey administered in 2019-2020, 51 percent of Garvin County 6th grade students reported talking to their parents about the dangers of drug use in the past 12 months. Only 28 percent of Garvin County 12th graders reported the same.
Figuring out how to begin the conversation about drugs and alcohol is tricky.
As a parent, you may worry that your child will roll their eyes at you, challenge your knowledge, or maybe they will have questions that you don’t know how to answer.
Those are all scenarios to be prepared for. The important thing to remember is that if you talk to your kids directly and honestly, they are more likely to respect your rules and advice about alcohol and drug use.
For conversation starters, and tips on how to maneuver questions, check out Talk. They Hear You. materials on the SAMHSA website (https://www.samhsa.gov/talk-they-hear-you).
This time of year, there are several events or occasions that could create opportunities for your child to experiment with substance use like graduation, or summer break.
Another event to be aware of is 420 (April 20th). Over the past few decades, 420 has become recognized as a particular day where people gather to smoke marijuana. This is a great time to talk to your kid about the dangers of marijuana use and how it affects them as they are still developing.
Utilize the Talk. They Hear You. 5 conversation goals to guide your conversation. 1) show you disapprove, 2) show you care, 3) show you’re a good source of information, 4) show you’re paying attention and will discourage risky behaviors, 5) Build your teens skills and strategies for avoiding drinking and drug use.
The PASS Coalition is here to support your efforts to teach your kids about the dangers of substance use and establishing clear expectations.
If you have questions or would like to get involved at a community level, please reach out. Find us on Facebook @PASSdrugfree for more information on substance use prevention and to see what we are doing in Garvin County.
The PASS Coalition is a group of individuals dedicated to making Garvin County a safer place by addressing substance use and abuse through prevention efforts.
PASS meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 217 S Main Street in Lindsay at noon. Come to a meeting for a free lunch and learn how you can get involved with supporting your community! For more information, email us at PASSDRUGFREE@gmail.com.
