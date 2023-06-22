By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Last week we reviewed in general many of the possible surprises or pitfalls that can sabotage your estate plan after your death or while you are still living.
We listed nine areas of possible concern. Let’s look at a few of these in greater detail.
Complications of a second marriage. This is perhaps the single most common source of problems. The reason lies in the conflicts of loyalty between your children versus loyalty to your surviving spouse.
Your objectives may be positive and honorable but what happens after your death? There may be conflict or outright antagonism between the children of each side of the family. Here are a few actual situations that have occurred:
• Children of a second marriage take action and attempt to force the surviving spouse out of the home. The surviving spouse is 80+ years old – in poor health. The couple was married over 30 years.
Most likely those children would not prevail because of homestead laws but the stress, cost and expense can be devastating to the surviving spouse.
• A surviving spouse controls most of the family assets after the death of her spouse. She prepares an estate plan and gifts to her own children The children of the deceased spouse - who was the breadwinner for years - essentially lose out on their fair share of the inheritance.
These situations occur regularly, so what can be done? Essentially, preplanning should be done by both spouses to protect their own interests and those of their children.
Such planning should be balanced so that there is a fair and reasonable recognition of the rights of both spouses and of the children or grandchildren on each side of the family.
Included in the planning may be a prenuptial agreement or a will or trust with provisions that protect the surviving spouse but also provide for a definite future distribution and proper share of the assets to the decedent’s side of the family. This can readily be incorporated in the planning with some form of trust provisions.
Additional protections can be provided by the preparation of deeds that provide a life estate to the survivor but also provide for the ultimate disposition of those assets to the desired persons.
Payable on death provisions on CD’s, bank accounts, investment accounts etc. also provide a guarantee of the desired distribution after your death with continued absolute control over those assets while you are living.
In general, the plan should include some form of control by the deceased spouse over their assets even after their death.
This is usually best achieved by the terms of a prenuptial agreement or some type of trust incorporated in the will or in a separate trust document.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.