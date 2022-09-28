Tasty event kicks off week for 4-H

A second annual Garvin County 4-H fundraiser called “Fallin' into Fun” is 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
The event kicks off national 4-H Week as the event feature a barbecue dinner, cornhole tournament, dessert auction and “fun for the whole family.”
This fundraiser is to benefit the Garvin County 4-H program and its members.
Proceeds raised will go to help with an annual 4-H camp, leadership conferences and other county events and activities attended by 4-H members in Garvin County.
The event is sponsored by the Garvin County Masonic Lodges in Pauls Valley, Wynnewood, Stratford and Lindsay.
Dinner tickets of $10 a person will be sold at the door.
•••
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley has transitioned into its new hours for the fall and winter seasons.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
•••
A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Oct. 4. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
•••
The next Let’s Talk About It book lecture, supported by Oklahoma Humanities, will be Oct. 13 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
A lecture led by Claudia Buckmaster of Norman will be on the book “Where the Heart Is” by Billie Letts.
Each of the monthly lectures scheduled through December are 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday nights at the library.
“The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd will be the book for a lecture on Nov. 10 led by John Morris of Lawton.
This series wraps up with a Dec. 8 lecture led by Sharon Burris of Ardmore on the book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
Also at the local library are free fitness classes.
Free fitness classes are back at Pauls Valley's public library.
The library's auditorium is the place for tai chi classes set to go 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Oct. 26.
A yoga class is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 14, while a second class normally held Wednesday evenings has for now been put on hold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.