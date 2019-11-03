Tacos are just the start for some tasty events coming to the Pauls Valley area.
This week it's the return of an Indian taco sale at the Chickasaw Senior Nutrition Site in PV, located at 109 N. Indian Meridian.
The event, along with a bake sale, is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Call 405-207-9034 for more.
• An annual Antioch community Thanksgiving dinner is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Antioch School/Senior Citizen Center.
Open to the public, those planning to attend should bring their favorite holiday sides and desserts.
With this holiday gathering first Tuesday luncheon in Antioch will not be held in November.
• The PV Rotary Club is holding a baked potato fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut.
Donations are for Rotary projects and scholarships.
•The 11th annual Taste of the Valley fundraiser has been rescheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds. Students are currently raising money for a band trip to New York City in May 2020.
• PV's annual free community Thanksgiving dinner will be on Thursday, Nov. 28 at Punkin's Restaurant.
