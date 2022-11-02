Tasty salute on menu for vets

Staff working in the Garvin County Courthouse are once again inviting military veterans to an appreciation luncheon in their honor.
Courthouse employees, along with the generosity of Sandy Creek Beef, Sheriff Jim Mullett and the expertise of Valley Quality Meats, will once again be sponsoring the special lunch as all retired or active service veterans are invited to come.
The event to take place in the main courthouse lobby is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
•••
The time to sign up for Salvation Army bell ringing in Pauls Valley is now.
Members of local churches, businesses, service clubs, scouting programs and others are needed to ring the bell this upcoming holiday season.
To sign up go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0B44AAA92AA4FD0-salvation1 online.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled in Garvin County this month.
• Monday, Nov. 14 (11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 West Paul. Call Dana Rennie at 405-238-9321.
• Thursday, Nov. 17 (9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining Company. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Thursday, Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – First Baptist Church in Lindsay, 401 SW 3rd. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Tuesday, Nov. 22 (10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) – First Baptist Church gym in Elmore City, 107 South Texas. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110.
• Friday, Nov. 25 (11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
