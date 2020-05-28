By Dan Barney
In recent columns we have discussed the various purposes behind estate planning. We saw that the objectives of planning include the following: (a) control of distribution of assets; (b) avoidance or minimization of taxes; (c) avoidance of probate; (d) asset protection; and (e) preservation of a family farm, ranch, or business.
Today, being about two months prior to tax time in this special year, we will review the scope of tax issues that are affected during estate planning.
In a nutshell, estate planning can normally affect the following taxes: estate taxes, gift taxes, and income taxes. The impact on income tax may be either short-term (during your life) or long-term, affecting the income tax paid by your estate or by your heirs or beneficiaries.
The following discussion is very general and intended to offer a broad review of the scope of issues you may encounter during planning. Everyone’s situation is different, thus you should review your specific case with a qualified tax advisor.
A. Estate Taxes. Estate taxes must be paid upon the value of your estate at your death.
Today, both federal and Oklahoma laws provide for the exemption of estates from such tax unless they are very large.
1. Oklahoma Estate Tax. Effective January 1, 2010 the tax was repealed. Thus there is no worry about Oklahoma state death taxes.
2. Federal Estate Tax/ The current federal exemption is approximately $11.5 million per person or 23 million for a couple. This will increase modestly each year for inflation but of course doesn’t impact most couples.
B. Gift Tax. Oklahoma does not tax gifts. The federal government does tax any gifts that are made during your lifetime but only if they exceed the $11.5 million in total. An annual gift of up to $15,000 can be made to any person without that gift counting against your lifetime exemption of $11.5 million.
Thus, a husband and wife can give $30,000 to each child or grandchild annually with no effect on their lifetime gift allotment.
C. Income Taxes. Most estate planning documents do not directly affect income taxes because normal distributions are testamentary transfers and not subject to income tax.
The following factors may affect your taxes or those of your estate or heirs.
1. Capital Gains. The income tax paid when your heirs sell your property can be substantially lower if that property passes at your death. That is because such property has a basis for capital gains equal to its value at your date of death. If that property passes as a gift prior to death, it’s’ basis is the price you paid when you purchased the property, (a carryover basis).
The difference in value can be large, thus potentially saving your heirs substantial taxes if it is held until your death.
Capital gains is a major consideration in regards to income tax in the planning of estates.
Several other areas related to tax on income to either the estate of the beneficiary or his heirs include taxes on trusts, considerations related to charitable contributions, and the tax free pass through of proceeds from insurance or the pass through taxation related to qualified pension plans. We will review these next week.
