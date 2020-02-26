The Oklahoma Small Business Development Center and the Oklahoma Tax Commission are teaming up to offer a business workshop for aspiring entrepreneurs on Friday, Feb. 28 in Ardmore.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission workshop is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon.
Dewey Brandon of the Oklahoma Tax Commission is lined up to discuss business structures, sales tax exemptions, form completion, new business registration, withholding, tax filing requirements and vendor responsibilities.
Oklahoma SBDC adviser Ed Dyer will be available to meet with entrepreneurs to talk about their business questions or to register for business consulting.
The workshop will be held at the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, located at 410 W. Main St., in Ardmore.
The workshop is offered at no-cost. To register for the workshop or see other upcoming workshops, visit https://business.oksbdc.org/Events.aspx online.
The Oklahoma SBDC provides confidential, high quality, no-cost entrepreneurial and small business management advising to help Oklahomans start and grow businesses.
It's funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration, state of Oklahoma and other public partners, with Southeastern Oklahoma State University serving as the network’s headquarters.
