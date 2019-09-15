Life is filled with opportunities, but what will you do with them. Do you let them go by, saying, “Next time. There is always tomorrow?” Or do you seize the moment? We never have as much time as we think we do.
“So teach us to number our days, That we may gain a heart of wisdom.” (Psalm 90:12)
No person can count the number of days they have left to live. The number of their days, months, and years, is with the goodness of God, Who has followed you all your days.
Today's Bible verse teaches us to number our days and recognize how we live them. The need is for us to spend them wisely.
“See then that you walk circumspectly, not as fools but as wise,” (Ephesians 5:15)
We must take what God has given to us and do the most that we can with it for His glory.
God can do a lot with a little. Just read the story about the boy with the five loaves and two fish. He gave everything he had to Jesus. It didn’t seem like a lot at the time, but Jesus used them to feed a hungry crowd of people.
Jesus can take a little, bless it and multiply it and use it beyond our wildest dreams.
If you will take what you have and offer it to God, if you are willing to do what God has placed before you and be faithful in the little things, then God will give you more.
Any time we take a chance, we can fail. But it is better to look to God and try than to never do anything and never have anything happen with our lives.
So seize the day. Seize the moment. Seize the opportunities before you. Don’t put it off till tomorrow. Be productive with your life. Be productive with your time.
Seize the opportunities God has given you.
Will you take the opportunities that God has placed in front of you today?
“Heavenly Father, according to Your word, I will listen to what You are saying and live, making the most of each opportunity that is placed before me. I must not put off to tomorrow the opportunities You have placed before me today. We do not know our days, but You have made wisdom available to me so I can live to make the most of my time.Indeed, we do not know what tomorrow holds, but with Your guidance, we can be confident we will be content. Thank You, Father, for guiding me. I pray in Jesus’ name, Amen.”
