Teachers get ECU master's spotlight

Jessica Eschbach, Oklahoma’s Teacher of the Year for 2021 and a recent East Central University master’s program graduate, will deliver the annual Marvin Stokes Lecture on the ECU campus in Ada on Oct. 25.
Before Eschbach's talk district teachers of the year in this region will be recognized with a video presentation.
Among the teachers being recognized are Tara Dyson of Pauls Valley and Tyler Lasher of Stratford.
Eschbach currently teaches in the Norman school system, serving as the innovative learning coach at Norman North High School. She has worked exclusively in the Norman system for seven years, teaching social studies and English at Alcott Middle School and serving as teacher-librarian at Kennedy Elementary School.
“I enjoyed my time as a student at ECU so much,” Eschbach said. “The Educational Leadership program has helped me to develop the necessary skills to be successful in an administrative role, while also being flexible and supportive of students like me who are managing work and school.”
Named a finalist for the Oklahoma Teacher of the Year in October 2020, Eschbach learned of the honor during an online ceremony on the morning of March 4, 2021, which was followed by an in-person award presentation by State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister later in the day.
Eschbach said she was “stunned” by the news, but her ECU professors were not surprised.
Eschbach began her full-time Oklahoma Teacher of the Year duties on July 1. The winner traditionally takes leave from the classroom to serve as the state’s ambassador for all teachers, encouraging others to pursue a profession in education.
Other teachers being recognized include Julianne Daffern of Tupelo, Amy Fetters of Willard (Ada), Vickie Mobbs of Tupelo, Rachel Morris of McAlester, Julie Rauch of Latta, Melissa Sells of Allen, Linlee Storts of Roff and Robyn Whaley of Davis.
The annual Marvin Stokes Lecture is named for the legendary Byng superintendent.
The program for the lecture begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 in the Raymond Estep Multimedia Center inside the Bill S. Cole University Center on the ECU campus. The public is invited to attend.
