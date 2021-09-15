Teachers get Lee 'spotlight'

Lee Elementary is now offering what's called the “Staff Spotlight.” Six staff members are part of the August spotlight.
• Mrs. Shannon Coates – Mrs. Coates teaches fourth grade reading at Lee Elementary. She has been teaching for 24 years.
She is married to Scott and has one son Jackson, who is a junior, and a daughter, Gracie, and husband Cade. She has one grandson, Case.
Mrs. Coates’ hobbies include spending time with her family, reading, gardening, and shopping.
• Mrs. Cheryl Johnson – Mrs. Johnson has been teaching 23 years and currently teaches math and language arts at Lee Elementary.
She is married to Dwayne and they have two sons, Matthew and wife Alyssa, and Tim and wife Mady. They have two grandsons, Brody and Brooks.
Her hobbies include singing at church, spending time with family and friends, and traveling whenever possible.
Mrs. Johnson’s favorite memory at Lee is in 2019 when she was diagnosed with cancer, the entire school rallied around her and it meant so much to her.
• Mrs. Andrea Raper – Mrs. Raper teaches fourth grade science at Lee Elementary. She has been teaching for 14 years.
She is married to Dusty and have two girls, Hannah and Hadley. Her hobby is watching the Panthers play any sport.
Mrs. Raper’s favorite memory at Lee is breakfast club and loves the relationships she has made with the other teachers.
• Mrs. Cyndi Ring – Mrs. Ring teacher fourth grade social studies at Lee Elementary. She has been teaching 27 years.
She is married to Glennis and they have two children, Cayli, and Luke. Her hobbies include watching football and scrapbooking. Mrs. Ring’s favorite memory at Lee is the daily morning meeting.
• Mr. Brad Jones – Mr. Jones is our custodian at Lee Elementary as well as a bus driver for the district. He has worked with Pauls Valley Schools for 22 years.
He is married to Liz and enjoys anything related to meteorology.
• Mrs. Valerie Jennings – Mrs. Jennings is the cafeteria manager at Lee Elementary and has worked for Pauls Valley Schools for 11 years.
She is married to Danny and have four children. Her hobbies include crafting, decorating, shopping, and spending time with her grandchildren.
