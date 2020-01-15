A group of Pauls Valley and Elmore City-Pernell teachers were among those starting the new year with hundreds of dollars of free classroom supplies after attending a teacher-training workshop sponsored by the people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas.
The Oklahoma Energy Resources Board (OERB) workshops instruct teachers how to use one of the OERB’s nine energy-related curricula in their classrooms.
The curricula provide teachers from kindergarten through 12th grade hands-on lessons to educate their students on STEM concepts through real-world applications in the oil and natural gas industry. The high school curricula also incorporate language arts and social studies.
Teachers attending from Jackson Elementary in Pauls Valley were Amanda Jolly, Sally Tucker, Kelsey James and Katy Ferguson.
Teachers from ECP Middle School were Stacey McCaa, Angela Sawyer and Ana Harrel.
“We wanted to provide Oklahoma teachers with a program that engages their students, while also meeting the Oklahoma Academic Standards,” said OERB Education Director Carla Schaeperkoetter.
“Our curriculum is unique, because it was written by Oklahoma teachers and field tested in classrooms around the state.
“This process ensures that our lessons are a true supplement to the textbooks and other resources Oklahoma teachers are utilizing throughout the school year.”
OERB workshops are free and train teachers how to appropriately use the curricula in their classrooms. Teachers earn professional development credits for attending.
Upon completion of the workshop, teachers receive a lesson guide, a $50 stipend and free box of equipment and supplies, worth up to $1,100.
The kit materials, which depending on curriculum include items like graphing calculators, graduated cylinders, pencils and rulers, provide a “much-needed boost” in classroom resources.
“Some of our kit materials, like hot plates, beakers and scales, are in great demand in many classrooms across the state,” said Schaeperkoetter.
“Our resources can help provide new equipment, especially in math and science, that can be used for lessons beyond the OERB curricula.”
The OERB is in its 23rd year offering these free workshops.
