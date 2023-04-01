By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
We’ve now passed the halfway point of the 2023 session.
I’ve been working with my assistant floor leaders to finish reading through the 477 pieces of legislation sent over from the House in order to get them assigned to Senate committees. In turn, the Senate sent 402 measures to the House for consideration.
The Senate has already begun hearing some bills in committee and on the floor, including an education funding measure that would result in the second largest teacher pay increase in state history, representing a $284 million investment in state educators.
Beginning teachers with up to four years of service would receive a $3,000 raise; teachers with five to nine years would see a boost of $4,000; those with 10 to 14 years of service would receive $5,000; and teachers with 15 years and up would receive a raise of $6,000.
Our state continues to face a critical shortage of classroom teachers. This tiered pay plan will make Oklahoma more competitive in attracting new teachers and better reward experienced educators, helping us keep them in the classroom to continue preparing future generations for success.
We’re also placing an additional $216 million in the state aid formula to help school districts facing increased operational expenses due to inflation, as well as boosting funding for special needs students and their teachers, and providing resources to better assist economically disadvantaged students.
This past week, the Senate also honored some incredible Oklahomans, including Col. Chuck DeBellevue, the last American fighter pilot ACE on active duty.
A true American hero, he was honored on Wednesday, which was National Vietnam War Veterans Day and the 50th anniversary of the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam.
We also acknowledged two of our own members who served during the Vietnam War – Senator Tom Dugger from Stillwater, and Senator Roland Pederson from Burlington.
I know there are many friends, neighbors and fellow citizens right here in Senate District 13 who served, and I want to thank each of you as well.
I do want to point out that on April 11, we will meet in joint session with the House to honor members of the Oklahoma National Guard, and on May 3, we’ll hold a joint session to honor our state’s veterans.
Wednesday was OU Day at the Capitol, and it was my pleasure to present resolutions honoring the OU women’s softball and gymnastics teams for their outstanding accomplishments during their 2022 seasons.
This past Tuesday was Research Day at the Capitol, giving top students from our state colleges and universities a chance to present posters and abstracts on research they’ve been involved in, showcasing the outstanding work being conducted at Oklahoma’s higher education institutions.
One of the students chosen to participate was Bethany Bengs, from East Central University, whose research was an analysis of COVID-19 infection rates among Native American Tribal Nations in Oklahoma.
She won second place in the regional, community and tribal college category – congratulations to Bethany. I sincerely enjoyed visiting with her about her research.
I also want to thank the members of the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce who stopped by my office this past week. We had an opportunity to visit about legislation and other issues of interest in the community. It’s always a pleasure to welcome visitors from Senate District 13.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
