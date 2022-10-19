Teaming up for 'killer' show

Ardmore Little Theatre and Murray State College are teaming up for dinner theatre performances next week, staging a murder mystery entitled "Karaoke Killer" in both Tishomingo and Ardmore.
The play, written and directed by Murray College grad Joh Mann of Ardmore, will be performed two evenings in the Aggie Ballroom on the Murray campus in Tishomingo, then two evenings in downtown Ardmore at the MSC Event Center, 108 E. Main.
An experienced and talented actor, writer and director, Mann has authored and led more than a half dozen murder mysteries for dinner theatre productions by ALT over the past two decades. Many of the plays have been performed in other cities. She has also directed multiple major plays for ALT.
This story takes place in the Pink Flamingo, a small bar and lounge which is hosting a special karaoke competition with a cash prize of $10,000 for the winning act. That big prize purse brings out some serious contenders with unique characteristics and names.
One of Mann's favorite writing devices is to assign names that often describe the personality or the role of the character. For instance, the bartender is named Tip Megood.
Mann's writing also typically serves some red herrings to make it difficult for audiences to determine whodunnit, and – of course – she adds humor to sweeten the meal.
Performances in both locations will be at 6:30pm. The Tishomingo events will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25 and 26, with catering by MSC cafeteria staff. Ardmore performances will be Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27 and 28, catered by Casa Romo.
Tickets are now available for purchase online at ardmorelittletheater.com, or by phone at (580) 223-6387. All tickets must be purchased in advance.
For Tishomingo performances, tickets are $25 and must be purchased by Friday, Oct. 21. MSC students are free but must order tickets and verify with student ID.
Tickets for Ardmore performances must be purchased by Thursday, Oct. 20. Adult tickets are $45 ($40 for ALT members) or $35 for students. Tickets for MSC students are free, but must be ordered and verified with student ID.
