Tech grants on the way to area schools

Two schools in Garvin County are among the 18 selected to receive grants for the 2022-2023 school year from the Oklahoma Education Technology Trust.
Close to home grants are going to Elmore City-Pernell High School and Stratford Elementary School.
Established to provide the latest technologies and teacher training to Oklahoma schools, OETT, administered by Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, is awarding each of the 18 schools with $40,000 to purchase new technology equipment.
Additionally, each school will receive professional development through OETT’s partnership with the K20 Center at the University of Oklahoma.
Each school will use the funds to purchase items including, but not limited to, Apple iPads, Google Chromebooks, Microsoft Surface Tablets and various robotics and virtual reality equipment.
Teachers will also receive monthly professional development focused on integrating technology to enhance authentic, real-world learning in their classrooms.
“Through the events of the past few years, we have seen our world become more reliant upon technology and the vital role it plays in our education system,” said Communities Foundation of Oklahoma Executive Director, Teresa Rose.
“OETT is proud to be in the business of helping schools bridge the gap between their students and the necessary technology skills they need for their future.”
Other schools receiving grants are Blackwell Elementary School, Blackwell Middle School, Colbert High School, Haworth Middle School, Haworth Public Schools, Hugo Middle School, Konawa High School, Laverne Public Schools, Le Monde International School in Norman, Briarwood Elementary School in Moore, Southridge Junior High School in Moore, Pioneer Elementary School in Noble, Perkins-Tryon Intermediate, Pocola Middle School, Sweetwater High School and Darnaby Elementary School in Tulsa.
