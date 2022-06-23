By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
We have previously reviewed various planning techniques that enable transfer of assets at or prior to death to eliminate the need for probate.
Last week, we reviewed the Oklahoma statutes for transfer of small estates (under $50,000). A second major technique is the use of “Payable on Death” accounts. This enables automatic transfer of accounts at death to designated beneficiaries via use of an affidavit or other confirmation re the death of the owner.
The law concerning Payable on Death accounts at banks is 6 OS 901.
This statute envisions “one or more” designated Payable on Death beneficiaries including individuals, trustees, or a nonprofit organization. The statute for this permits contingent beneficiaries.
In a separate statute, 15 OS 178, the law provides for the termination of any payment obligation to a former spouse if the couple has divorced or obtained an annulment. Applicable sections of the statutes include:
A. Under 6 OS 901
1. When a deposit has been made or shall hereafter be made in any bank using the terms “Payable on Death” or “P.O.D.,” such deposits shall be payable on the death of the account owner to one or more designated P.O.D. beneficiaries, or to an individual or individuals named beneficiary if living and, if not living, to the named estate of the beneficiary.
2. A deposit account with a P.O.D. designation shall constitute a contract between the account owner (or owners, if more than one) and the bank upon the death of the last surviving owner of the account.
3. If there is only one primary P.O.D. beneficiary on a deposit account and that beneficiary is an individual, the account owner may designate one or more contingent beneficiaries for whom the funds shall be held or to whom the funds shall be paid if the primary beneficiary is not living when the last surviving owner of the account dies.
4. In order to designate multiple primary P.O.D. beneficiaries for a deposit account, the account should be styled as follows: (name of account owner), payable on death (or P.O.D.) to (name of beneficiary), (name of beneficiary) and (name of beneficiary) in equal shares.
5. If the designated P.O.D. beneficiary is deceased, then payable on death of the account owner to (name of beneficiary), (name of beneficiary), and (name of beneficiary), as contingent beneficiaries, in equal shares.”
B. Under 15 OS 178
1. If, after entering into a written contract in which a beneficiary is designated or provision is made for the payment of any death benefit including life insurance contracts, annuities, retirement arrangements, compensation agreements, depository agreements, security registrations, and other contracts designating a beneficiary of any right, property, or money in the form of a death benefit; if the party of the contract with the power to designate the beneficiary or to make provision for payment of any death benefit dies after being divorced from the person designated as the beneficiary or named, then all provisions in the contract in favor of the decedent’s former spouse are thereby revoked.
Annulment of the marriage shall have the same effect as a divorce.
